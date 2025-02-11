If you’re looking for love without the hefty price tag, there are budget-friendly ways to date this Valentine’s Day 💰

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine’s Day is near and any singles are turning to dating apps to find a match

Are paid subscriptions worth it? Premium features offer perks, but free versions can still work

Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, OkCupid, and more offer solid free options

Use free trials, discounts, and short-term boosts instead of full subscriptions

You don’t need to spend a fortune to find love this Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re a single Brit looking to boost your chances of securing a date, you might be considering signing up for a dating app.

But with many apps offering premium features at a cost, you might be wondering whether these upgrades are worth it - or if there are ways to date without spending a fortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about affordable dating, including the best budget-friendly dating apps, and whether premium memberships are worth it.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Are paid dating app subscriptions worth it?

Most dating apps offer free versions, but they also push premium subscriptions that promise better matches, unlimited likes, or profile boosts. The question is: do you really need to pay for love?

Pros of premium dating apps:

More visibility – Premium users often get their profiles seen more.

– Premium users often get their profiles seen more. Better match filtering – Paid tiers allow you to refine your matches with more advanced filters.

– Paid tiers allow you to refine your matches with more advanced filters. Message first and unlimited swipes – Some apps, like Tinder and Bumble, limit how many people you can swipe on per day unless you pay.

Cons of premium dating apps:

Not always necessary – Many people find great matches on free versions.

– Many people find great matches on free versions. Can be expensive – Some premium plans can cost over £20 a month.

– Some premium plans can cost over £20 a month. Too many options? – More visibility might mean more matches, but it can also be overwhelming.

If you’re on a budget, consider using the free versions first. But, if you’re struggling to get matches, a short-term premium boost might be worth trying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best free and affordable dating apps in the UK

Tinder – One of the most popular dating apps, Tinder’s free version lets you swipe and match, but Tinder Plus (from £7.99/month) offers unlimited swipes and a passport feature to match with people in different locations.

Bumble – Free for swiping and messaging if you match, but Bumble Boost (£9.99/week) allows you to see who liked you before you swipe.

Hinge – Often regarded as a more serious dating app, Hinge’s free version is great, but their Preferred Membership (£24.99/month) gives access to unlimited likes and more refined search filters.

OkCupid – With a robust free plan, OkCupid lets you message people you match with, while the A-List Premium (£7.95/month) removes ads and provides more detailed compatibility ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of Fish (PoF) – One of the best free options, allowing unlimited messages, but the premium plan (£9.99/month) offers read receipts and profile boosts.

Happn – Matches you with people you’ve crossed paths with in real life. The free version is decent, but a premium upgrade (£10/month) offers unlimited likes and the ability to see who liked you first.

Feeld – Ideal for non-traditional dating, Feeld’s free tier is solid, but the premium plan (£17.99/month) lets you browse invisibly and see who’s liked you.

Great Valentines offers picked by our expert writers Our top picks to help you find your inner romantic. (Contains affiliate links) UP TO 25% OFF your Date Night meal for two from Just Eat: Check out this offer from Top Cashback. Click here for details. FLOWERS: If you're looking for a traditional yet striking Valentine's Day gesture, Prestige Flowers offer a classic option with their 12 Red Roses bouquet, priced at £39.99. These high-quality red roses are arranged beautifully and make the perfect symbol of love and romance. Order online here. Full article here: The best places to buy beautiful Valentine’s Day flowers online for under £40

How to save money on dating apps

Use free trials – Many apps offer free trials of premium features. Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble often have promotions, especially around Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look for discounts and bundles – Some apps provide discounted yearly subscriptions instead of monthly payments.

Check student or membership discounts – Apps like Tinder offer 50% off for students via platforms like UNiDAYS.

Only pay for short-term boosts – Instead of a monthly subscription, a one-off boost can make your profile more visible for a few hours.

Join online communities and forums – Subreddits like r/dating can help you optimise your profile without spending money.

Are you using a dating app this Valentine’s Day? Have you tried premium features, or do you stick to free versions? Share your experiences and money-saving tips in the comments section.