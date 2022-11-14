News you can trust since 1854
Bebside takeaway gets one-star food hygiene rating

A Northumberland takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Ian Smith
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 9:10am

Porky's, a takeaway at Front Street, Bebside, was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Meanwhile, Gills Grills, a takeaway at 1 Whitley Terrace, Bedlington, was given a four star rating after assessment on October 4.

It means that of Northumberland's 303 takeaways with ratings, 223 (74%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

