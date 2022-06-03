The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate wants to increase capacity to meet high demand.

Owner Mark Jones has acquired the former hair salon next door and lodged a planning application to carry out a refurbishment.

The exciting plans also include provision for an outdoor seating area with retractable canopy.

The former Capella hair salon.

A planning report states: “The applicant owns and operates The Dirty Bottles on Narrowgate in Alnwick, an extremely successful restaurant and bar with visitor accommodation above.

"It has become so successful that the applicant regularly must turn away diners because it is full to capacity.

“The applicant has recently acquired 28 and 30 Narrowgate in Alnwick and is keen to refurbish and repair these disused, Grade II listed, buildings to offer an improved restaurant service and provide a new and exciting venue offering food and drink, with indoor and outdoor service areas.

"The proposal would provide a high-quality, unique space for residents and visitors.”

The Dirty Bottles in Alnwick.

The existing site consists of two, disused privately-owned buildings with an authorised Class E use, formerly Capella hairdressers and a café.

The application includes detailed drawings to show how the site would be refurbished.

"The overall design would be traditional in nature to respect the character of the listed buildings, but with some modern intervention to show a clear distinction between old and new,” states the report.

“The existing buildings in the immediate vicinity of the site are traditional in their design. The existing internal layout will be respected and alterations are minimal. Externally, the key features of the building would be retained.

“It is considered that the character of the Conservation Area and the survival of these important listed buildings would benefit from a redeveloped application site by improving the visual appearance of the existing buildings.

"It is considered that the proposals overall would enhance the character and setting of the Alnwick Conservation Area and would ensure that these disused, listed buildings continue to be in use.