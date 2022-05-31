Specsavers in Alnwick is offering £15 off eye tests, meaning they will cost £10, or free if glasses are purchased on the same day as the eye test.

The opticians on Bondgate Within is also giving customers £40 off designer frames.

Grant Welsh, store director says: “With costs rising across the country, and more and more people cutting back, we are keen to ensure that our community’s eye health does not suffer as a result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers in Alnwick is encouraging residents not to put their eyesight at risk due to rising costs.

“Looking after your eyes is incredibly important and we are proud to be able to offer discounts to our customers and support them when it truly matters.”