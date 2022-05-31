Specsavers in Alnwick is offering £15 off eye tests, meaning they will cost £10, or free if glasses are purchased on the same day as the eye test.
The opticians on Bondgate Within is also giving customers £40 off designer frames.
Grant Welsh, store director says: “With costs rising across the country, and more and more people cutting back, we are keen to ensure that our community’s eye health does not suffer as a result.
“Looking after your eyes is incredibly important and we are proud to be able to offer discounts to our customers and support them when it truly matters.”
To speak to a member of the team or book an appointment, please contact Specsavers Alnwick on 01665 604424.