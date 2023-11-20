Alnwick market traders have made the move into the warmth of the Northumberland Hall for winter.

The first indoor market on November 11 saw 20 traders pack the hall selling a range of gifts, crafts, art, jewellery and food, with the Royal British Legion also in attendance.

With no outdoor markets planned, Tracey Sprigg, from All About Alnwick, took the opportunity to manage the markets indoors in the run up to Christmas.

“What a talented, great bunch of traders, who have been loyal to the market, many of them for years,” she said. “The majority of their products are beautifully hand crafted and very unique. Supporting the market is a great way to shop local and on the run up to Christmas you will find some beautiful gifts.”

An indoor market in the Northumberland Hall.

Richard Bryce Knapper of Snapper Photography said: “I've been trading at Alnwick now since 2010, which makes me the longest standing trader on the market.

"It means so much that the market is continuing in the Northumberland Hall allowing us to keep our businesses running through what is the peak season of the year for retail. “

Graeme and Joy from Making History added: “We have been trading at the market for a few years now and have met some great people from locals, who have now become friends, to people from much further afield.

"It is great that we can continue to trade over the busy period in the Northumberland hall and fantastic that Tracey was enthusiastic enough to help.”

Paula and Sarah from Pasar Designs said: “PaSar Designs has been trading at Alnwick for quite a few years. It is our main trading market. Over those years we have made some great friends, both other traders and members of the public. Tracey’s hard work has made ‘Christmas trading possible and enabled Alnwick to have a Christmas market in the market place.”

Tracey has also given complimentary stands to charity/community groups which are SHAK, Hospicecare North Northumberland, Christians Together in Alnwick and there will be carol singing from DCHS and Christians Together in Alnwick on December 16. There’s also the chance to win an 8ft inflatable snowman.