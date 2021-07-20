Alnwick market taken on by new operator with £33,000 initial investment made

Market Place Management Ltd has taken over from Geraud UK which was appointed to operate the market just before the pandemic started.

Andrew Robson from Northumberland Estates, which issued the contract, said: “We were extremely disappointed when we heard that Geraud UK was scaling back operations post-Covid and that Alnwick market was to be one of the casualties.

"Since taking over they have done an amazing job in bringing the Alnwick market back to life and have been tremendously helpful in both assisting us to find a new operator and over the recent transition period.

Alnwick market.

"We completely understand that Geraud, like so many other businesses, need to reassess their options in the wake of the pandemic which closed all markets for much of last year.

"We wish them every success moving forwards and look forward to working with new operators Market Place in continuing the great work which has already begun.”

He added that Market Place is a well-established operator which runs both regular markets and special events, large and small, at more than 70 locations across the UK.

It will also continue to employ the two members of staff previously employed by Geraud.

It has already invested £33,000 in new branded gazebos which should be in place by next week, while further promotional initiatives are planned.

It also hopes to relaunch the Taste of the North Food and Drink Festival.

Allan Hartwell, managing director of Market Place, said: “Market Place are delighted to have taken on the responsibility for the management of the historic Alnwick market on behalf of Northumberland Estates.

"We would like to thank the previous operators Groupe Geraud for a seamless transition in the contract last week.

"We have already made significant investment in new stalls to improve the look and feel of the market and we look forward to working alongside a variety of stakeholders to see where we can add value to a wider events strategy.”

An official relaunch of the twice-weekly market, held every Thursday and Saturday, is planned on July 29.