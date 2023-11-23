A new coffee shop at Alnwick Gallery is giving a boost to art sales.

Tables were introduced in the summer as a way of trying to attract more customers.

And the move has paid off for the Market Place venue.

The gallery’s Amanda Wooldridge said: “Many retail places are struggling so we came up with the idea of a coffee shop to help draw people in.

Alnwick Gallery.

"Obviously it needs to do enough to wash its face but on top of that it’s become a really positive space where the local community can come in for a coffee and a chat and hang out.”

Amanda then noticed more interest in the gallery’s artwork.