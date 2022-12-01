Ken, Abbie and Adele from The Real Taste of Northumberland.

The ninth annual Christmas at the Cathedral in aid of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, takes place in Newcastle on Thursday, December 15.

The charity has raised over £16m to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer since 2008, working within the NHS and in partnership with other

Advertisement Hide Ad

leading charities and organisations.

The Real Taste of Northumberland, based at Hawkhill Business Park, is providing catering to the artists involved in the event, although the line-up for the sold out show is a closely

guarded secret.

Adele Johnson said: “We are extremely proud to sponsor Christmas at the Cathedral and the wonderful work it does in showcasing local talent and raising funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad