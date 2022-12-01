News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick catering firm gets behind charity fundraiser

An Alnwick business is getting behind a star-studded charity event.

By Ian Smith
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 4:52pm
Ken, Abbie and Adele from The Real Taste of Northumberland.
The ninth annual Christmas at the Cathedral in aid of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, takes place in Newcastle on Thursday, December 15.

The charity has raised over £16m to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer since 2008, working within the NHS and in partnership with other

leading charities and organisations.

The Real Taste of Northumberland, based at Hawkhill Business Park, is providing catering to the artists involved in the event, although the line-up for the sold out show is a closely

guarded secret.

Adele Johnson said: “We are extremely proud to sponsor Christmas at the Cathedral and the wonderful work it does in showcasing local talent and raising funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

"It’s a charity close to our own heart, as cancer has taken a few of my family and friends and the work this charity does to help is more than fantastic.”

