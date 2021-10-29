Turnbull's of Alnwick is getting ready for Sausage Week.

It is planning nine days of tasty special offers as part of Sausage Week from October 28.

The company’s highly skilled butchery team, led by Peter McEwan, will be creating over 12 varieties of flavours using Northumbrian pork, lamb, beef and venison.

Apprentice butcher, Rob Darling, winner of a Young Butcher of the Year award, said: “I love Sausage Week. It is one of the first things I leaned when I started my apprenticeship at Turnbull’s. A good butcher must be able to produce a good sausage.

Turnbull's apprentice butcher, Rob Darling.

"My favourite thing is getting to experiment with lots of flavours and ingredients, such as Irn Bru & Sweet Chilli – which works really well.”

The event is also supported by Produced in Northumberland, who work hard to highlight the region’s local food heroes.

Dawn Goodwill-Evans, tourism development officer, said: “We are delighted to support Turnbull’s Sausage Week, looking forward to those delicious Northumbrian flavours.”

