Phillip Dickinson has combined the traditional ingredients of hand raised, free-range pork and hot water pastry with the luxurious flavours of black summer truffle and beluga caviar, topped with edible 24 carat-gold and finished with even more grated truffle.

It has been created especially for the annual Pork Pie Festival at Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall which runs until Sunday, August 28.

Phillip, known by locals as ‘Baker Phil’ said: “We like to invent a new flavour of pork pie every year for the festival.

Alnwick baker Phillip Dickinson with the £100 pork pie.

"But this year we really wanted to push the boat out and create something extra special for its return after the three-year hiatus.”

“I spoke to Russ, a trusted truffle dealer, who was able to arrange some of the very best Italian black summer truffles which are packed with tonnes of earthy flavour which will complement the sweet pork.

"I also managed to get my hands on some of the finest beluga caviar to put on the top of the pie, that will add a subtle salty and savour element and result in a rich and opulent pork pie fit for royalty.”

The pie is extremely limited edition and there only two in existence.

Britain's most expensive pork pie.

They are available to purchase from the Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food Hall and the Northumbrian Pie Shop & Deli in Alnwick town centre – both under constant watch via CCTV.

Baker Phil was also responsible for creating a giant three-tier pork pie wedding ‘cake’ for bride and groom Jade and Andrew Patterson who tied the knot at Newton Hall in March.

Matthew Slack, sales and marketing manager for the store, admitted they don’t actually expect to sell the pie but, if it does, the full amount will be donated to the local food bank.

“The festival has been a huge miss among our customers,” he added. “However, we are so thrilled to be bringing the Pork Pie Festival back to Northumberland. We are so excited to be hosting it again.

Andrew and Jade Patterson with their three-tier pork pie wedding cake.