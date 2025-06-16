Alnwick is outpacing Abu Dhabi and Berwick beats Berlin when it comes to all-important broadband speeds

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citing research from the Ookla Speed Test Global Index, independent broadband provider, GoFibre, is highlighting the world-beating speeds available on its network as it commits to playing its role in bringing the benefits of full fibre broadband to communities in more rural areas.

Alnwick residents can get an average speed of 378Mbps on the GoFibre network, compared with Abu Dhabi residents trailing on 319 Mbps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Berwick, with residents able to enjoy average speeds of 408Mbps with GoFibre, leaves Berlin even further behind with its residents only able to get an average 86Mbps broadband speed.

GoFibre's Digby the Gopher.

In recent years, huge progress has been made to improve broadband connectivity for rural communities.

Thanks to Project Gigabit, the UK Government-funded programme for rolling out faster broadband in the most hard-to-reach areas, GoFibre has upgraded homes and businesses that would otherwise be left behind, including in Alnwick and Berwick.

However, whilst some towns are enjoying the benefits, much more needs to be done. The latest Connected Nations OfCom report shows that just 55% of rural English premises have access to a full fibre connection, highlighting the importance of providers like GoFibre, who are helping to bridge the digital divide and ensure no community is left in the slow lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Conaghan, CEO of GoFibre said: “This campaign has a bit of fun with some famous cities, but it has a serious message too. It's about empowering people and places to realise their full potential.

“Our speeds campaign is showing that rural towns can be as well, or better, connected than any place in the world. That’s a great thing - whether you’re running a business, working from home, studying, getting through your admin or even gaming. It’s time we took advantage of the speeds at our fingertips.

“We encourage anyone in Alnwick and Berwick not yet signed up to GoFibre to check if you’re eligible and experience life in the digital fast lane – faster than international capitals like Abu Dhabi and Berlin!”

GoFibre has now connected over 120,000 premises.