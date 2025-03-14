Broadband experts Alncom are rolling out a £1.4 million project to bring ultrafast fibre to the hardest to reach premises in Northumberland.

The Alnwick-based firm will bring the technology to over 200 of the hardest to reach premises in and around Rothbury and Coquet Valley.

Alncom will also provide free public Wi-Fi in the town centre and community halls as part of this roll-out.

Managing director Stephen Pinchen said: “We plan to start in the summer with the build taking around 12 months.

Broadband firm Alncom. Picture: Alncom

"Ultrafast broadband is now a vital part of everyday life and as a company, we have been heavily focused on being able to deliver this roll-out to the people and businesses who have been left behind.

"It has taken a lot of planning and negotiation, working closely with Building Digital UK to get our teams into these harder to reach and more isolated homes and commercial premises.”

Gareth Carter, commercial director, has been working to build the company’s ties with local communities and authorities which he believes is vital to accelerating network rollout in the most rural areas of the county.

He said: “This collaborative approach will help during the build process itself. When building in these more rural areas, it’s likely that Alncom will need to navigate many challenges including narrow roads, streams, ancient monuments and sites of special scientific interest.

"Alncom have made considerable investments in both skills and equipment to ensure we can deliver this and future builds and importantly, leave little or no imprint on the environment.”

Cllr Steven Bridgett, Rothbury ward, said: “I am over the moon that our most remote and hardest to reach properties are finally being given the attention they deserve. This is long overdue.

"Alncom have helped play a key role in highlighting this. So I am very pleased that they have been awarded the contract to ensure everyone can benefit from the fastest internet speeds no matter where they live in Coquetdale.

"The addition of a free public Wi-Fi system for residents and visitors to Rothbury can only serve to enhance Rothbury's offering. With the added bonus that the installation of a new free WiFi system in the centre of Rothbury will also benefit our Christmas lights with new electricity points.”