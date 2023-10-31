Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The extension covers Barresdale, Windsor Gardens, Cedar Grove and Fairfields, with the first connection already live.

Thousands of properties in the town can already take advantage of Alncom’s full fibre service which delivers cutting-edge internet speeds, with the same download and upload speeds.

Passing over 25,000 properties already, the local broadband company is taking significant strides to bring ultrafast broadband across Northumberland with coverage from Norham in the north to Seaton Sluice in the south, serving many towns and villages in between including Alnwick, Amble, Rothbury and Wooler.

Windsor Gardens in Alnwick is one of the areas where ultrafast broadband is being delivered. Picture: Alncom

The company’s vision is to bridge the digital divide that has long plagued rural regions like Northumberland and the launch of ultrafast broadband is a giant leap toward achieving this.

On-line schoolwork, research, gaming and streaming is important for families in the county and should be an option for everyone.

The ongoing work in Alnwick also sees the 1000th customer connected in the town.

Managing director Stephen Pinchen said: “This move ensures that residents in these areas will no longer grapple with slow, unreliable internet connections.

"Also, with a commitment to inclusivity, a Social Tariff will also be available for those on benefits, starting at £15, making high-speed internet accessible to a broader range of residents, with a variety of choices tailored to different internet usage needs.”

Gareth Carter, director of Alncom, added: “Every business needs to acknowledge the diverse needs of their local community and ultrafast broadband should be available to everyone.

“Undoubtedly, the true strength of Alncom lies in our deep connection with the community, with many of our staff living and working in the area.”

Alncom, with its headquarters in Alnwick, has shown this through its community support programme which, during 2023, has included sponsoring a stand and charity fun day at Alnwick Town Football Club, donating to the Alnwick District Food Bank and supplying kits to the Alnwick Women’s rugby team along with many other local support programmes.

Their long-term target to raise funds for local charities is also well under way, collaborating with other businesses in the town.

Lawrie Stevenson, operations director for Alncom said; “Our commitment to customer service is what sets us apart. We have a local team, we act fast, which makes our customers feel valued and supported. We are not just a service provider, but genuinely a part of the community.”

He continued: “In an era where online gaming is a passion for many, we have worked hard to offer speeds optimised for gamers, with the same upload and download speeds, eliminating any bottleneck issues to ensure an immersive and lag-free gaming experience”.

With their ambitious broadband expansion, Alncom is actively recruiting and keen to secure employees from the local area. Currently employing 70 people, they are looking to take on approximately 20 more employees this year.