The new store at Loaning Meadows Retail Park will replace the existing store on North Road.

A team of 35 colleagues led by store manager Nancy Dalrymple will make the move a few hundred yards to a brand-new and much bigger unit.

However, the company is also looking for more store assistants, with application details at https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores

The new Aldi store on Loaning Meadows Retail Park in Berwick.

Team GB judo silver medallist, Gemma Gibbons, will cut the all-important ribbon at 8am on opening morning.

She will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Nancy said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Berwick. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Gemma Gibbons join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Gemma added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Berwick to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

The new Aldi store will be open: Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Caddick Construction, which has developed the six-unit site at Loaning Meadows, is due to hand over to tenants for fitting out at the end of August.

KFC is already fitted out and is also expected to open in September, while Home Bargains is planning to open on November 5.

Additional units have been taken by Greggs, Costa and Iceland’s Food Warehouse.

Construction work began in April 2020 after planning permission was secured by the Berwick Corporation (Freemen) Trustees in August 2018.

Last year, the retail park was sold to property investors LXi REIT.