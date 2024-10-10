Aldi launches Christmas recruitment drive at its Northumberland supermarkets
The retailer is seeking team members to help replenish stock, assist customers, and maintain its high standards of service during the festive period and beyond.
Roles on offer in its Northumberland supermarkets include store assistants, managerial positions, and cleaners.
Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi remains the best in the industry at £12.40 per hour. The company also offers paid breaks.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: "Our mission is to make affordable, high-quality food accessible to everyone, and that is even more important at this time of year.
"Our colleagues are essential to ensuring Aldi shoppers have a great experience in store, and we’re once again closing our stores on Boxing Day to give them a well-deserved break as a thank you for their dedication."
Those interested in applying can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk
