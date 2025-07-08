Consultants pave the way for visitors

Staff from global consulting firm Credera UK stepped out from behind their monitors recently and headed to Northumberlandia for a Wildlife Work Day.

The seven volunteers spent the day with Northumberland Wildlife Trust staff building a new 115 metre hardstanding path to improve access through Northumberlandia’s new western tree plantation and linking it to the rest of the Blagdon Lane site, which was created on the former open cast Shotton mine.

The company also made a financial contribution towards the materials used.

Since opening to the public in 2012, the number of people visiting the iconic Lady of the North has increased year on year.

More than 100,000 people were recorded on the site last year, with the number expected to rise further this year.

Such heavy footfall over the years has resulted in the route becoming very boggy and slippery especially during the winter months - hence the need for the path which will ultimately result in an improved visitor experience.

Peter Ernst, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Estates Officer says:

“The team went above and beyond my expectations, working nonstop. They spent the day shovelling subbase into wheelbarrows and then laying it down to create the path. The team spirit was always positive with plenty of laughs along the way. Overall, I felt that they enjoyed the experience.”

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay and soil, Northumberlandia is 100 feet high and a quarter of a mile long. Built by the Banks Group, on land donated by Blagdon Estates, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is the managing agent, working on behalf of the Land Trust.