Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Construction work for a new sixth form study centre at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington is making significant progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new building will increase the school’s capacity from 140 to 200 sixth formers and is expected to cost £2.2m. It will include study areas, a common room, a cafe, and dedicated sixth form classrooms. The project is scheduled for completion in March 2025.

Kevin Shepherd, headteacher at St Benet Biscop, commented: “I am delighted to see the progress that has been made and look forward to our new facilities being ready in a matter of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sixth form study centre will provide an enormous benefit in terms of recruiting new sixth form pupils as well as providing an enhanced working environment for St Benet Biscop teaching staff.

Significant progress is being made on a sixth form study centre, Bedlington.

“Once the new building is complete, the current sixth form area will be used as teaching space for pupils across the school’s year groups, so the benefits of having additional sixth form space will be felt across the school.”

The award-winning Durham-based architect, Howarth Litchfield, was appointed as architect and interior designer. Thornton-Firkin was also appointed for cost and project management services.

Howarth Litchfield director, Neil Turner, commented: “We were delighted to be appointed to this project, which allows us to draw on our extensive experience of education sector work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At St Benet Biscop, we have created a largely open plan sixth form area at ground floor level with café facilities planned and offices for teachers along with sixth form classrooms at the first floor.

“It is important that there is an area of the school set aside for exclusive use by sixth formers for private study and our new facilities will serve to both attract students from around the local area whilst providing a unique identity for students entering sixth form at the school.”

Richard Quigley, partner at Thornton-Firkin’s, said: “We have assembled a highly experienced team to undertake this work and are pleased to see that construction is well advanced and on programme.

“This is a live site, so we need to ensure that all health and safety measures are in place to provide the utmost safety for students, staff and members of the public. We have every confidence in the efficient site management that Brims is providing.”