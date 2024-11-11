Northumberland conductors undergo training in preparation for the opening of the new line.

Train conductors preparing for the opening of the Northumberland Line are confident services will make be a huge improvement for people in the area.

The conductor training programme is well underway as Northern rail is getting ready to operate trains on the line for the first time in 60 years, following a £298.5 million redevelopment.

The new line will run two daytime services an hour from Monday to Saturday and one train per hour in the evenings and on Sundays, allowing people to travel for work, school and leisure activities.

Massively increasing the ease of travel for people in the area while keeping costs low, a journey along the entire route will only take around 35 minutes and a single fare will cost no more than £3, while the maximum return fare will be £6.

Eighteen new conductors have been recruited in preparation, who will be based at depots in Newcastle and Ashington, but there is a plan to ensure 82 are qualified to work on the line.

The new recruits will need to undergo three months of intensive training, learning how to assist customers and keep them safe, sell tickets, manage disruption and deal with emergencies.

They are then required to do at least four trips along the new 18-mile line in Northumberland and gain in-depth knowledge of the route.

Lee Cooper, lead conductor team manager in Newcastle, said: “Everyone is really excited about the line opening. This is a game changer for the area and I know a lot of people are talking about it.”

Northern conductor, Martin Bowes.

Martin Bowes, one of the first conductors to complete the training, said: “When I moved to Blyth 18 years ago they were talking about reopening the line and a lot of people thought this would never actually happen."

“But we’re about to begin running services and I feel privileged to be a part of it, because it will make a massive difference to people in the area.”

“It will open a lot of doors to people in places like Ashington, as they will be able to get into Newcastle in just over 30 minutes.”

The rail line will open to passengers in December following the completion of an ambitious project involving the Department for Transport, Network Rail, Northumberland County Council and Northern.