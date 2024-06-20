Concerns raised over increase in business rates in Seahouses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Local councillor Guy Renner-Thompson has written to the Valuation Office Agency after the matter was brought to his attention.
He points out that from March 2023, the base rate was increased from £175m2 to £300m2, an increase of 71%.
“We have looked online and cannot find an area with a similar increase,” he writes.
“It is my understanding that rate reviews are based on rental values. However the rental values in the area have not increased.
“The increase in rates is having a huge impact on the profitability of the shops in the village. I know there are several ongoing individual appeals, however it is my view the whole area needs to be revalued. While shops are busy in the summer that only masks the quiet winter months of trade.”
He calls for the decision to be reviewed and asks for the data used to justify the increase.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.