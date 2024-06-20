Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have been raised about an increase in business rates in Seahouses.

Local councillor Guy Renner-Thompson has written to the Valuation Office Agency after the matter was brought to his attention.

He points out that from March 2023, the base rate was increased from £175m2 to £300m2, an increase of 71%.

“We have looked online and cannot find an area with a similar increase,” he writes.

“It is my understanding that rate reviews are based on rental values. However the rental values in the area have not increased.

“The increase in rates is having a huge impact on the profitability of the shops in the village. I know there are several ongoing individual appeals, however it is my view the whole area needs to be revalued. While shops are busy in the summer that only masks the quiet winter months of trade.”