Council-owned regeneration company Advance Northumberland has awarded a £10,000 prize to an offshore wind technology firm as part of a competition designed to get companies to set up bases in the region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Offshore Wind Spin-in competition was launched last year for businesses with new technology in the industry to help them make connections in the local area.

Winning firm Pulcea was awarded the grant for its work on protecting marine life from the effects of wind farm construction noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stirling based company is developing a solution that will allow existing projects on hold for environmental reasons to proceed.

Pulcea won the competition with its work on protecting marine life from the effects of wind farm construction noise. (Photo by Advance Northumberland)

As a finalist, the firm has also been receiving free networking and advisory services from Advance Northumberland for a number of months.

Ian Armstrong, managing director of Pulcea, said: “The Advance Northumberland team has helped Pulcea become embedded into the North of Tyne region, opened the door to new connections in the offshore wind industry and given us a clear understanding of the sector in this region.

“With assets such as the Port of Blyth, the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, and organisations such as NOF and Global Underwater Hub having a strong presence in the region, North of Tyne’s offering to the offshore wind sector is hugely exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Black, director of economic growth and investments at Advance Northumberland, added: “Pulcea is a fine example of the kind of visionary and ambitious companies that are being attracted to North of Tyne’s vibrant and rapidly developing offshore renewables industry, and its supporting infrastructure, specialist expertise and facilities.”