Cramlington-based Compass Developments is set to invest in an advanced digital management system to transform safety culture across all aspects of the business.

The project is coordinated by Carney Consultancy, based in North Shields, which works throughout the North of England for a growing range of companies in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Carney, which offers Quality, Safety, Health, and Environmental (QSHE) training and consultancy, has utilised the industry-leading Safety Culture management system to develop a paperless solution that will provide unique insights on all projects.

It has already been adopted by two companies operating in the built environment, with Compass now also set to invest.

The system which was established in 2009 and is acknowledged as one of the region’s leading providers of high quality, turnkey construction solutions throughout all business sectors, has been trialled on a project the company is working on at Woodhorn Museum.

Carney Consultancy, technical director, Martin Crammond, said: “In our external support role, we recommended the adoption of the Safety Culture management system as we were aware of the movement towards paperless activities, seamless document management and control.

"We designed a bespoke system and the core forms that Compass use. We prepared a set of digital templates and planned how the system should be introduced to the Compass teams. We also advised on the approach to training and change management, so adoption is smooth.”

Chris Morris, company secretary at Compass Developments, said: “Our integrated management system developed in partnership with Carney, gives us exceptionally strong ISO aligned procedures across quality, environment and health and safety.

“Many of our forms are still paper or PDF-based and as our projects have become larger and more complex, maintaining consistent and easily accessible records has become increasingly difficult.

“Following our discussions with Martin, we’re now trialling the system on our Woodhorn Museum project. The site provides an ideal case study given its complex, heritage-focused nature and live operational environment, making it a strong test for real-time safety reporting.

The management platform allows instant access to the correct form, such as risk assessments, site inductions, daily checklists and toolbox talk records on any device, removing the need to search shared drives.