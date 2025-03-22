Company’s innovation and ambition praised

Two key figures advising Government on industrial strategy were in Prudhoe last week to learn more about the issues facing the region’s energy-intensive manufacturers.

Neil Hodgson, deputy director at the Department of Business and Trade, and Confederation of Paper Industries director general, Andrew Large, were guests of the town’s largest employer, Essity Prudhoe Mill.

During their fact-finding mission, they heard about the serious effect that rising energy costs are having on businesses such as tissue manufacturing – as well as Essity’s work on decarbonising the site, its greater use of recycled fibre and a planned series of multi-million-pound investments.

They also took the opportunity to see the progress made on the Swedish company’s new wastepaper recycling operation, Unifibres, which is nearing completion and will replace a 50-year-old facility that was at the end of its life.

Neil Hodgson, who has responsibility for energy intensive industries at the Department for Business and Trade, said: “In my job it is critical I visit big energy users such as Essity, to understand first-hand the challenges they face, and the scale of innovation and ambition across these sectors.

“My visit to Prudhoe Mill, and seeing the scale of investment in the new Unifibres plant, shows the ambition of this sector in supporting recycling and broadening the scope of recovered paper.”

Work on the multi-million-pound Unifibres project – to create the UK’s most advanced paper recycling plant – will be completed by the Autumn and should be in full production before Christmas.

Andrew Large, head of the leading trade body for paper and board manufacturers and converters, added: “I was delighted to visit Essity Prudhoe and to see the new investment in paper recycling up close. The investment in the new Unifibres plant is a shining example of the commitment of the UK's paper-based industries to support recycling and broaden the range of recovered paper that they are able to recycle.

“This investment comes at a challenging time for UK manufacturing – with costs increasing, international trade under threat and UK Government support uncertain.

“But it shows what is possible in the UK, and I strongly encourage the Government that its forthcoming Industrial Strategy should make supporting manufacturing investment a cornerstone of the UK's economic future.”