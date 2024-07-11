Company based in Duns appoints two new members to the board of directors
Scott Hunter is promoted to Planning and Building Regulations Director and Asher Humphrey-Martin to the position of Construction Design Director.
Asher and Scott are both long-standing and well-respected members of the team at the company, which has manufactured more than 2,000 bespoke timber frame homes from its factory in Duns.
MD Sarah Mathieson said: “At Fleming Homes, we are deeply committed to fostering an environment in which personal development and career advancement is possible.”
“Scott and Asher are shining examples of what can be achieved through dedication and the pursuit of excellence.
“We are excited to collaborate with them in their new strategic capacity and continue building a bright future for Fleming Homes.”
