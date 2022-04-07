Whitley Bay holiday park.

Parkdean Resorts is spending £140million nationwide, with the investment in Whitley Bay will go towards new accommodation – with 11 upgraded caravans are being introduced to replace its existing fleet, and installing park-wide Wi-Fi capability.

Parkdean Resorts welcomed more than 30,000 visitors to Whitley Bay last year, with the company expecting even more holidaymakers for 2022 as ‘staycations’ remain popular.

The park employs more than 100 people in peak season, and is now hiring for seasonal and full-time roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This investment is great news for Whitley Bay.

"By investing in our parks, we’re not only improving the guest experience, we’re also ensuring that holidaymakers keep coming back year after year, spending money in local shops, attractions, pubs and restaurants, and supporting the communities that rely so heavily on tourism.

"2021 was a huge year for staycations, and our teams will continue to go above and beyond to deliver phenomenal service to our guests, making sure that 2022 is even better.”

In 2022, Parkdean will also continue to roll out its brand partnerships, with Bear Grylls’ Survival Academy, Tots’ Breaks, and events and entertainment from Milkshake and Nickelodeon available at more parks.