Commercial vehicle repair centre in Northumberland invests £40,000 in new lifts to increase capacity
Heathline Commercials invested £40,000 in eight new column lifts, a significant upgrade to the four lifts it previously operated at its workshop in Cramlington.
Each one can lift up to 7,500kg and they can be used in configurations of four, six or eight, giving the firm’s technicians the ability to work on fully laden trucks for the first time and expanding the workshop’s capacity.
Gavin Cape, engineering director of Heathline Commercials, said: “This investment has allowed us to upgrade our old vehicle lifts, which did restrict the scope of our operations.
“Having eight mobile lifts capable of bearing much greater weight allows us to service or repair fully laden trucks for the first time.
“Previously a load would have to be removed before entering the workshop to go onto the lifts, so it is more convenient and efficient for our customers.”
