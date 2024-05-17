Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland repair centre for commercial vehicles has installed a set of new column lifts to expand its capacity.

Heathline Commercials invested £40,000 in eight new column lifts, a significant upgrade to the four lifts it previously operated at its workshop in Cramlington.

Each one can lift up to 7,500kg and they can be used in configurations of four, six or eight, giving the firm’s technicians the ability to work on fully laden trucks for the first time and expanding the workshop’s capacity.

Gavin Cape, engineering director of Heathline Commercials, said: “This investment has allowed us to upgrade our old vehicle lifts, which did restrict the scope of our operations.

Recently qualified technician Craig Summers, from Ashington, operates a new column lift. (Photo by Heathline Commercials)

“Having eight mobile lifts capable of bearing much greater weight allows us to service or repair fully laden trucks for the first time.