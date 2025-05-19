A haggis recipe created in the Roaring Twenties has secured an award for Coldstream butcher G J Sanderson in the 2025 World Haggis Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Graham Sanderson learned of the win when we woke up on holiday in Palma, Majorca.

“What a lovely surprise to wake up to,” he said. “We think our haggis is pretty good, but it’s never won anything so prestigious before – it’s terrific news, I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The championships were staged by Scottish Craft Butchers as part of their biennial Trade Fair, held at Perth.

Louise Harley from from sponsors Grampian Oat Products presents Martin Bolam from GJ Sanderson of Coldstream with their certificate after being named South East of Scotland Regional Champion.

Fifty-six haggis producers went head-to-head for the honours with G J Sanderson being judged the best in the Southeast of Scotland.

As the last butcher shop before crossing into England, Graham sees haggis and square sausage fly off the shelves as tourists and ex-pats head south again.

“It’s a year-round seller,” said Graham, “and we’ve changed the recipe very little from the 1920s original we inherited when I took over the shop – just cut back on the fat and salt a little and perfected our own secret blend of spices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want to give too much away but our ingredients are all sourced locally and we use oatmeal and barley to perfect a traditional grainy haggis.

“This award is really exciting – it puts us on Scotland’s haggis map alongside some of the best in the business.”

The hand-mixed, small batch haggis are crafted into hand-tied balls, with any size being made to order.

And Graham is looking to up production if demand increases following their triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re opening a bakery along the street later this month so it’s all go for us in Coldstream,” he laughed.

Sanderson’s haggis earned glowing praise from head judge Jon Wilkin, Reader in Food Innovation and Knowledge Exchange at Abertay University.

“The regional champions were all superb haggis,” he said, “and G J Sanderson was a worthy regional champion in a long and robust judging process.

“The regional champions should be extremely proud to be haggis ambassadors for their region as their products were among the finest I’ve ever tasted.”

Louise Harley from sponsor Grampian Oat Products added: “The standard was incredibly high and scoring was incredibly tight and we congratulate Graham on an outstanding product.”