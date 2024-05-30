Coca-Cola bottling plant in Northumberland celebrates health and safety milestone
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB manufacturing facility has now gone 15 years without a health and safety incident resulting in an injury that left someone unable to perform daily tasks.
The period without ‘lost time incidents’ at the plant has covered significant change, including a switch in focus from carbonated drinks to bottled water and £5m of investment since 2017 to improve efficiencies and adapt to new packaging.
Allan French, operations director at the site, said: "I am incredibly proud of everyone at Morpeth and their dedication to maintaining our outstanding health and safety record.
“The incredible achievement of reaching 15 years without any lost time incidents is a testament to the diligence and care of our workforce.”
The Morpeth factory is one of eight UK sites run by the firm, which makes, sells, and delivers products for The Coca-Cola Company.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.