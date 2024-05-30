Coca-Cola bottling plant in Northumberland celebrates health and safety milestone

By Craig Buchan
Published 30th May 2024, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A soft drink bottling plant in Northumberland is celebrating reaching 15 years without a significant safety incident.

The Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB manufacturing facility has now gone 15 years without a health and safety incident resulting in an injury that left someone unable to perform daily tasks.

The period without ‘lost time incidents’ at the plant has covered significant change, including a switch in focus from carbonated drinks to bottled water and £5m of investment since 2017 to improve efficiencies and adapt to new packaging.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allan French, operations director at the site, said: "I am incredibly proud of everyone at Morpeth and their dedication to maintaining our outstanding health and safety record.

Staff at the manufacturing site in Morpeth have gone 15 years without any lost time incidents. (Photo by Alex Griffiths/CCEP)Staff at the manufacturing site in Morpeth have gone 15 years without any lost time incidents. (Photo by Alex Griffiths/CCEP)
Staff at the manufacturing site in Morpeth have gone 15 years without any lost time incidents. (Photo by Alex Griffiths/CCEP)

“The incredible achievement of reaching 15 years without any lost time incidents is a testament to the diligence and care of our workforce.”

The Morpeth factory is one of eight UK sites run by the firm, which makes, sells, and delivers products for The Coca-Cola Company.

Related topics:NorthumberlandMorpeth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.