Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A soft drink bottling plant in Northumberland is celebrating reaching 15 years without a significant safety incident.

The Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB manufacturing facility has now gone 15 years without a health and safety incident resulting in an injury that left someone unable to perform daily tasks.

The period without ‘lost time incidents’ at the plant has covered significant change, including a switch in focus from carbonated drinks to bottled water and £5m of investment since 2017 to improve efficiencies and adapt to new packaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan French, operations director at the site, said: "I am incredibly proud of everyone at Morpeth and their dedication to maintaining our outstanding health and safety record.

Staff at the manufacturing site in Morpeth have gone 15 years without any lost time incidents. (Photo by Alex Griffiths/CCEP)

“The incredible achievement of reaching 15 years without any lost time incidents is a testament to the diligence and care of our workforce.”