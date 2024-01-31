Brendon Hayward.

Brendon Hayward succeeds James Robson, who held the position at the Entrepreneurs’ Forum for the maximum tenure of six years.

He is best known for co-founding Northumberland-based engineering firm Osbit, which specialises in the design and build of equipment for offshore renewable energy production.

Since inception, Osbit has generated cumulative sales of around £225million and currently employs over 100 people, with a turnover exceeding £40million.

At 43 years old, he becomes the youngest chairman in the organisation’s 20-year history.

Brendon said: “We have an amazing region, with equally amazing people, but still a lot of untapped potential.