Co-founder of Northumberland business is the new chairman of the Entrepreneurs’ Forum
Brendon Hayward succeeds James Robson, who held the position at the Entrepreneurs’ Forum for the maximum tenure of six years.
He is best known for co-founding Northumberland-based engineering firm Osbit, which specialises in the design and build of equipment for offshore renewable energy production.
Since inception, Osbit has generated cumulative sales of around £225million and currently employs over 100 people, with a turnover exceeding £40million.
At 43 years old, he becomes the youngest chairman in the organisation’s 20-year history.
Brendon said: “We have an amazing region, with equally amazing people, but still a lot of untapped potential.
“I will be standing on the shoulders of giants, both in previous chairmen of the forum, as well as the great leaders and innovators who left their mark on the world from right here in the North East.”