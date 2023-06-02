Warren Access, which provides safe working at height solutions, has helped install the town’s Christmas lights for those three decades.

Founder Derek Warren recently received a civic award from Alnwick Town Council for his continued support to the Christmas lights committee.

Derek retired from the business in 2018, leaving it in the very capable hands of son Graeme and daughter-in-law Michelle, but continues to support it from the sidelines.

Derek Warren, founder of Warren Access, presented with a civic award by Mayor Geoff Watson. Picture: Jane Coltman

He, along with Paul Marshall, Warren Access’ operations manager, also recently attended an Alnwick Castle event celebrating all the hard work of the volunteers.

Paul said: ‘It was lovely to be invited by the Duchess of Northumberland to meet the other supporters and volunteers up at Alnwick Castle.

"Derek made this commitment of support to Alnwick many, many years ago, and it still continues to this day. It’s a remarkable level of support, and it’s wonderful to see this recognised by the Duchess and the Alnwick lights committee.”

Graeme added: “Being the same age now as my dad was when we started Warren Access, I am so proud of everything he has achieved and the commitment it took from him to make this happen