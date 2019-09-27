Christmas lights to go up earlier in Wooler to help traders
Wooler’s Christmas lights are to be put up earlier than usual following a request from retailers.
Wooler Parish Council, with the help of volunteers, aims to have the lights up and switched on by Sunday, November 17.
Parish council chairman Mark Mather said: “We’ve had a written request from a business asking for the lights to be put on in early November and through December and January to brighten up the High Street and make it feel more Christmassy to help the shop trade.
“We put the idea up on Facebook and the response has generally been that people do want them up earlier. It does brighten up the High Street and make a difference.”
Coun Mark Napier agreed: “We’ve got to work with the retailers.”
However, councillors said they did not want to have the lights up any earlier than Bonfire Night and Remembrance Day.
This year’s lights display will be extended along South Road in an attempt to draw more passers-by into the town centre. New lighting will also be installed at the church.
A request will be made to Lilburn Estates, which traditionally provides the town’s Christmas tree, to have it delivered earlier than normal in time for the mid-November switch-on.
Discussions have also taken place with Margaret Brown about an improved display on Market Place. Parish councillors felt it was a good idea so the project will be progressed.