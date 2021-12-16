Christmas dinner: Gazette readers choose their favourite butchers in Northumberland
The festive season is a time of year where everyone’s attention is on the food shopping.
Still sorting out your dinner plans and getting stocked up for Christmas and New Year?
We asked the Northumberland Gazette readers to shout out their favourite butcher across the county – with dozens of recommendations coming in.
Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our Facebook page, as chosen by the readers:
The Amble Butcher, Queen Street, Amble
Farm To Freeze, South Road, Wooler
Greenbrae Meats, Newton Farm, Harbottle
Kelvin's Market Place Butchery, Paikes Street, Alnwick
R Carter & Son, Front Street, Bamburgh
R. Green & Son, Front Street, Longframlington
R G Foreman & Son, Castle Street, Norham
R N Cowell, Ravensworth Street, Bedlington
R Martin, Newgate Street, Morpeth
Rothbury Family Butchers, Heighley Gate
Scott’s Butchers, Main Street, Seahouses
Turnbull’s Butchers, Willowburn Retail Park, Taylor Drive, Alnwick
T R Johnson, High Street, Wooler
W. R. Skelly & Son, Marygate, Berwick