Christmas dinner: Gazette readers choose their favourite butchers in Northumberland

Still sorting out your dinner plans and getting stocked up for Christmas and New Year?

We asked the Northumberland Gazette readers to shout out their favourite butcher across the county – with dozens of recommendations coming in.

Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our Facebook page, as chosen by the readers:

The Amble Butcher, Queen Street, Amble

Farm To Freeze, South Road, Wooler

Greenbrae Meats, Newton Farm, Harbottle

Kelvin's Market Place Butchery, Paikes Street, Alnwick

R Carter & Son, Front Street, Bamburgh

R. Green & Son, Front Street, Longframlington

R G Foreman & Son, Castle Street, Norham

R N Cowell, Ravensworth Street, Bedlington

R Martin, Newgate Street, Morpeth

Rothbury Family Butchers, Heighley Gate

Scott’s Butchers, Main Street, Seahouses

Turnbull’s Butchers, Willowburn Retail Park, Taylor Drive, Alnwick

T R Johnson, High Street, Wooler

W. R. Skelly & Son, Marygate, Berwick

