Chirnside shop and Post Office sold following owner's retirement
The store was previously owned and operated by Gillian Renton, who sold the business in order to retire.
It has been purchased by Nisa Thushanthan.
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co brokered the sale.
Gillian said: “From getting my shop on the market to completion, this was an efficient and hassle-free process - I can’t thank Christie & Co and Liam enough.”
Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “Renton’s is a long-established business in Chirnside, providing vital services for the local community. With the vendor looking to retire after many years running the shop and Post Office it was important to find a new owner who would continue providing for the village.
"Thankfully the buyer has taken on this responsibility by moving to the village and has further plans to re-fit the shop and offer even more convenience-led products. We are glad we were able to help both parties.”