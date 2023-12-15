Renton’s Newsagents and Post Office in Chirnside is under new ownership.

The store was previously owned and operated by Gillian Renton, who sold the business in order to retire.

It has been purchased by Nisa Thushanthan.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co brokered the sale.

Gillian said: “From getting my shop on the market to completion, this was an efficient and hassle-free process - I can’t thank Christie & Co and Liam enough.”

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “Renton’s is a long-established business in Chirnside, providing vital services for the local community. With the vendor looking to retire after many years running the shop and Post Office it was important to find a new owner who would continue providing for the village.