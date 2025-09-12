A Northumberland children’s coaching company with a ‘mission of making football accessible’ is coming to Morpeth.

First Footy NE will be launching at King Edwards VI School in Morpeth on November 6 after the owners found a gap in the market for football sessions for young children in the town.

This comes after the rapid growth of the business following the launch of their first site in Cramlington which opened at the start of 2024, shortly followed by sites in Blaydon, Ashington and Blyth, and eventually Alnwick in January 2025.

Owners, Cheryl Rutherford and Lewis Sampson, who met at university where they both studied sports and education, now have years of coaching experience between them.

Qualified PE teacher, Cheryl explained: “We are delighted to be breaking into the Morpeth community. We have done several birthday parties there and a lot of our summer camp attendees were also from the area.

"This highlighted that there was not many football sessions for younger ages available. We immediately started looking for a venue and got back to our mission of making football accessible and fun for all children.”

As part of this mission, since opening in Alnwick, First Footy have provided free football sessions at Longhorsley village fete and launched a seasonal venue at Longhorsley which will return next spring.

The business also offer school PE sessions, afterschool clubs, football parties, one-to-one development session and holiday camps which have been very popular over the summer.

Northumberland County Council were able to to provide funded football camps for children who are eligible for free school meals.

First Footy are sponsored by Wynsors Shoes Gateshead who were also able to offer children across Newcastle and Northumberland free spaces at their venues.

Cheryl added: “They have made a huge difference to children's happiness with their sponsorship which has enabled us to give away free football boots and new equipment for summer camps.”

The new site will offer specialised training split into age groups, ranging from 18-months to 7-year-olds. ‘Micro Footy’ sessions will take place on Thursday evenings from 5pm, and ‘Mini Footy’ on Thursdays from 5:45pm.