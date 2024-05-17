Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Gallery has organised a series of half-term workshops for children to showcase their artistic talents.

The art gallery and coffee shop has also been given a new look for the new season, while colourful seating has been placed outside its Market Place entrance to help draw customers in.

Amanda Wooldridge from the gallery said: “The Market Place needs to have some good energy about it. We're excited that Tracey (Sprigg) has taken over management of the market and we’re doing our bit to give it a bit of a boost.”

The first workshops are ‘Colourful Cactus’ on Monday, May 27. The first session from 10am to 11.30am is for ages 6-8 (£15) and the second session from 2pm to 4pm is for ages 9-11 (£20). It involves working with artist Sam on a technique called colorgraph printing, glueing different materials to cardboard which will be painted or inked over and then transferred on to paper.

Colourful seating outside The Alnwick Gallery.

The second workshop is ‘Nature Suncatchers’ on Thursday, May 30 from 10am to 11.30am for ages 6-8 (£15). It involved working with artist Natalie on making a suncatcher to look magical when hung in a window. It will involve drawing, cutting, sticking and painting to bring it to life.

The third workshop is ‘Fungi Forest’ on Thursday, May 30 from 2pm to 4pm for ages 9-11 (£20). Craft your own framed 3D fungi forest adding colours and patterns of your choice.

Amanda said: “We really want the gallery to have more of a workshop focus. Sam and Natalie are really enthusiastic about it so we’re running these children’s workshops in the May holiday week as a trial. If they go well we’ll look to do more in the summer."

Themed workshops could be organised further down the line if there is interest.

Alnwick Gallery has been given a new look.

"We could do craft nights for women, something that isn’t really offered in Alnwick at the moment, or perhaps something for elderly groups,” added Amanda.

Book your workshop at thealnwickgallery.co.uk or email [email protected]