It has been selected in the Village Shop and Post Office category of the awards which celebrate the best of Britain’s rural businesses.

The village store was taken over five years ago by Ally Prytherch and Shi Shi Ord and has been going from strength to strength.

They have a wide range of local produce, fresh food and coffee to take away and all the essentials, while the Post Office is a lifeline for many.

Staff at Chatton Village Store.

Aly said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this year’s rural Oscars. It is such an honour to be recognised by our loyal customers.

“We love being part of this fantastic community and would be very humbled to make it through to the next round, especially up against such fantastic nominees.”

Winners will be chosen via a public vote in February and announced in the spring. The winners of each region will be up against fellow winners from around the UK and the national champion will be announced in June.

Countryside Alliance Awards director Sarah Lee said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year. The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services. They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight.