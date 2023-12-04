Late night Christmas shopping in Berwick last Friday featuring around 30 retail members of the Chamber of Trade in Berwick has been hailed a success.

They welcomed members of the community, and visitors, for some festive cheer. Double Christmas loyalty stamps were offered on any purchase made between 4pm and 7pm.

However, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council’s Countdown To Christmas – a community carol singing event to be led by the Berwick Community Choir and joined by the Berwick Brownies that was due to take place outside the Town Hall from 4pm – was called off due to the very cold weather.

Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “A great night was had by the 30 businesses that stayed open late and the many shoppers who came to support Berwick’s great local businesses.

“We woke up to a layer of snow on the ground, which added to the festive feel. Fortunately, the local authorities did a good job making most of the streets safe.

“It was a shame that the Countdown To Christmas event planned for the same evening was cancelled, but that didn’t stop the enthusiasm of those who came into town.

“It was clearly the most successful late-night shopping event so far and I hope that we can build on its success for next year.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour, who supported the late night shopping initiative, added: “It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

“Lights are up and there was winter frost in the air with recent snowfall, although that did not stop locals with good cheer supporting our shops for the late night shopping in town with retailers providing tasty treats and mince pies for customers.

“Many thanks to the Chamber of Trade for organising this successful event and the fifth annual running of the popular Christmas loyalty card scheme.”

A post on the Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council Facebook page last Friday said: “We’re really sorry to say that the weather has beaten us and today's Countdown to Christmas event has been called off.

“Asking a choir and a pack of Brownies, brave though they are, to stand still in the cold for thirty minutes just isn’t sensible or fair, so we hope you’ll understand the decision.”

