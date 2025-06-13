Contractors who helped build a luxury new hotel next to Alnwick Castle have revealed some of the challenges they overcame.

Robertson Construction North East was appointed to take over the part-complete Bailiffgate Hotel project for Northumberland Estates.

The scheme combines the restoration of the Grade II* listed buildings, including the former Duchess High School, with a modern five-storey extension.

Key elements of the project included full internal and external restoration, structural stabilisation, and the construction of a glazed link between old and new. Original stonework, staircases and timber sash windows were preserved or replaced using traditional techniques.

The modern extension at Bailiffgate Hotel.

Sections of the roof structure affected by dry rot were removed and taken off site for specialist repair, in line with listed building consent.

An innovative retractable engineered roof tent allowed Robertson to remove the existing trusses while keeping the building dry, enabling refurbishment work to progress uninterrupted as the trusses were treated, repaired and reinstalled.

David Straughan, development director at Northumberland Estates, said: “Bailiffgate House has a fascinating history. Acquired by the first Duke of Northumberland in 1780, it has served many roles over the centuries - from a commissioner’s residence to a school, and now, it begins a new chapter as a luxurious 48-room hotel complete with a bar and restaurant.

“Preserving the building’s heritage has been central to this ambitious transformation. The construction process required a careful balance of restoration and innovation.

Bailiffgate Hotel in Alnwick.

"From painstakingly restoring original architectural features to integrating modern infrastructure discreetly within the historic fabric, every stage was approached with sensitivity and precision.

“We’ve worked hand in hand with the team at Robertson, who have brought our vision to life. The result is, we believe, an exceptional space that honours the past while offering outstanding luxury accommodation. We’re thrilled to have opened our doors and to be welcoming guests to experience it for themselves.”

Elliot Robertson, chief executive officer, Robertson Group, said: “Our longstanding relationship with Northumberland Estates is built on trust, shared purpose and a consistent focus on delivering high-quality projects, often applying innovative solutions in complex settings.

"Bailiffgate is a strong example of blending heritage sensitivity with modern construction, to create a valuable addition for the Alnwick community.

“The project has supported local employment, created apprenticeship opportunities and strengthened the visitor economy. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainable construction.”