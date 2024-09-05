Bespoke Interiors UK is gearing up for a major milestone, as the family business that specialises in creating truly bespoke kitchens, bedrooms and studies across the North East region, looks ahead to 10 years in business.

For the past decade, Bespoke Interiors has been on a journey crafting customised, high-quality kitchens and furniture that have become a hallmark in Northumberland, Newcastle and surrounding areas.

This celebration is not only a reflection of their commitment to excellence but also a tribute to the clients, partners, and community that have supported them along the way.

Founded by Sean Evennett, Bespoke Interiors has its roots deeply embedded in a family tradition of craftsmanship.

The workshop.

Sean’s journey into the world of interiors began in his father’s joiner shop, where he learned the intricacies of the trade. This early exposure ignited a passion that would eventually lead to the creation of ‘bspk’.

The inception of bspk was driven by Sean’s vision to create a company that could offer unparalleled quality and customisation. After a challenging period, including professional setbacks, Sean was determined to build something unique.

He wanted to move away from the constraints of working for others, where limitations on product offerings and time scales were frustrating.

This vision became a reality back in January 2015, when he transformed a small warehouse into a modest workshop, equipped with basic tools and a spray booth, laying the foundation for what bspk would become.

Sean said. “Ten years provides a great opportunity to both reflect but also to look forward. So much has been achieved. It’s not all been plain sailing, Brexit and Covid posed unique challenges. But we have always had a laser-like focus on our mission, to go above and beyond to deliver exceptional services for our clients. And we are as true to that today as we were 10 years ago.

“The technology, equipment and tools have changed - but the aim is exactly the same: offering a kitchen or bedroom that is as unique and individual as our clients, developing along the way a reputation for innovation, quality, individuality, and customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone of our success.”