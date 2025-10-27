South Tyneside-based construction company Castle has completed the build of an advanced manufacturing facility at Nelson Park in Cramlington.

Appointed by UK Land Estates, the site benefits from sustainability features and is home to European manufacturing giant, Legrand’s CP Electronics lighting controls and Legrand Care brands.

The project saw multiple teams involved in a full construction programme, including architectural service through to statutory services, earthworks, groundworks, frame and envelop, MEP services and external services including associated roads and car parks.

Sustainable initiatives included EV charging points, the installation of a 161kWp Photo Voltaic array, and a drainage system to include a swales and drainage retention pond, backed up with underground attenuation tanks and permeable paving to avoid flooding.

All heating and lighting systems are energy efficient and there was significant recognition of ecology and wildlife in and around the site.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle said: “The project involved our deploying a wide range of expertise we have introduced into the business, one of the most recent being full architectural services.

“It has been a pleasure to once again support UK land Estates, with whom we have a long-established relationship, on a project that secures an international brand for the North East.”

Adrian Bartle, construction director at UK Land Estates, said: “We have built a strong relationship with Castle which is based on trust and its track record of delivering high quality services across all projects it works on.

“The facility meets the highest possible energy efficiency standards and offers space for the global business to grow and flourish here in the North East.”