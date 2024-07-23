Carpetright deal: Store in Cramlington saved, but the ones in Ashington, Berwick and Blyth will close
Tapi Carpets & Floors has purchased the Carpetright brand name, the company's intellectual property, two warehouses and 54 stores, saving more than 300 jobs.
However, the rest of the staff (more than 1,000) were not included in the deal and will be made redundant either immediately or over the coming weeks.
There are four stores in Northumberland and the ones in Ashington, Berwick and Blyth will close. The store in Cramlington is one of the 54 that have been purchased.
An online statement by Tapi Carpets & Floors says that these 54 stores will be closed “for a couple of days whilst we set them up to be able to operate again – this includes sorting out the ordering system, telephone lines and email system, which will all be out of action until we re-open”.
The statement also includes the following: “We are desperately sad not to have been able to save more of the business and customer orders.
“However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable. Carpetright has been materially loss making for a number of years and it has significant debt held by the owner.
“To support those employees facing redundancy as a result of the administration process, in the 48 hours before the administration happened, Tapi has funded a service through Clarity Recruiting that will offer free employment workshops covering CV preparation, interview skills and job search strategies.”
