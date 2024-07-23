Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three quarters of the Carpetright stores in Northumberland will close, although one has been saved following the announcement of a pre-pack administration deal.

Tapi Carpets & Floors has purchased the Carpetright brand name, the company's intellectual property, two warehouses and 54 stores, saving more than 300 jobs.

However, the rest of the staff (more than 1,000) were not included in the deal and will be made redundant either immediately or over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are four stores in Northumberland and the ones in Ashington, Berwick and Blyth will close. The store in Cramlington is one of the 54 that have been purchased.

The Carpetright store in Berwick. Picture by Google.

An online statement by Tapi Carpets & Floors says that these 54 stores will be closed “for a couple of days whilst we set them up to be able to operate again – this includes sorting out the ordering system, telephone lines and email system, which will all be out of action until we re-open”.

The statement also includes the following: “We are desperately sad not to have been able to save more of the business and customer orders.

“However, as we looked into the details of the situation, we quickly established that saving the entire business was unviable. Carpetright has been materially loss making for a number of years and it has significant debt held by the owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad