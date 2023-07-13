Carole Sanderson, who has her own practice, has two decades of experience in the health sector having worked both for the NHS and in private consultations.

To help with her own work-life balance, she enjoys writing and has penned two books currently in the editing stages – with hopes for future publication.

Her Masters degree in Comedy Writing makes her uniquely qualified to combine her therapeutic skills with her passion for writing.

Carole Sanderson. Picture by Steve Brock Photography.

She explained how the new group she has set-up allows clients to process their experiences, regain control and reduce the distressing effects associated with traumatic events.

Carole said: “I’ve started the ‘Write Balance Group’ as writing about trauma can be beneficial as it provides an opportunity for us to reprocess our experiences from a place of safety.

“This process allows us to gain a sense of control over the traumatic events, ultimately helping us overcome the feelings of helplessness often associated with them.

“Another benefit is that by writing things down, the intensity of the original trauma can subside – making it easier for the person affected to deal with.

“Scientific evidence shows that when we write by hand, good chemicals are released ‘massaging’ the Limbic system in the brain.

“Running these courses has a number of advantages for participants. Some people like the group dynamic I create since not everyone is comfortable with a one-to-one consultation.

“The group also helps stimulate interaction for those who want to communicate with others and the sessions are cost effective too. Understanding that others may have similar problems or have had similar experiences helps us to process our own distress and receiving empathy and support from others can helps us to be more compassionate to ourselves.”

By using various writing techniques including journaling, poetry, prose and scripted exercises, she helps clients to delve into their feelings and gain a deeper understanding of themselves.

Her own practice, Carole Sanderson Counselling, recently moved into new premises in Lansdowne Terrace, Gosforth.