News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Care homes in Northumberland purchased by Newcastle-based Malhotra Group

Two care homes in Northumberland are part of a multi-million-pound deal that has been completed by Malhotra Group.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:32 GMT
The former Chasedale Care Home in Blyth is now called Blythgate Manor.The former Chasedale Care Home in Blyth is now called Blythgate Manor.
The former Chasedale Care Home in Blyth is now called Blythgate Manor.

The Newcastle-based company has acquired three homes – located in Blyth, Morpeth and Howdon in North Tyneside – that were formerly part of Four Seasons Health Care.

It says that not only has the move saved 257 jobs, but it crucially secures 217 critical care beds across the region offering both residential and nursing care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The newly purchased homes have been renamed, with the former East Riding Care Home in Morpeth now called Bluebell Manor, Chasedale Care Home in Blyth is now Blythgate Manor and Howdon Care Centre now named Eastside Gardens.

The former East Riding Care Home in Morpeth is now called Bluebell Manor.The former East Riding Care Home in Morpeth is now called Bluebell Manor.
The former East Riding Care Home in Morpeth is now called Bluebell Manor.
Most Popular

They will be part of Malhotra Group’s new care home brand, Lifestyle Care. The company already owns 15 homes across the North East through its Prestwick Care brand.

As part of Lifestyle Care’s aim to provide high-quality, person-centred care to its residents, Nicola Bowles has been appointed as its chief operating officer.

Nicola, who has 22 years of experience working in the care industry and who previously worked for Malhotra Group, said: “I am very excited to take the reins and use my extensive sector experience to further improve the quality of these newly acquired care homes for all who live and work in them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is fantastic to be back working at Malhotra Group. It feels like a homecoming.”

Bunty Malhotra, CEO of Malhotra Group, said: “We will be investing significantly in refurbishing these three properties and are looking to expand the Lifestyle Care brand with further acquisitions.”

Related topics:Care homesNorthumberlandNewcastleMorpeth