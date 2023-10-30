Care homes in Northumberland purchased by Newcastle-based Malhotra Group
The Newcastle-based company has acquired three homes – located in Blyth, Morpeth and Howdon in North Tyneside – that were formerly part of Four Seasons Health Care.
It says that not only has the move saved 257 jobs, but it crucially secures 217 critical care beds across the region offering both residential and nursing care.
The newly purchased homes have been renamed, with the former East Riding Care Home in Morpeth now called Bluebell Manor, Chasedale Care Home in Blyth is now Blythgate Manor and Howdon Care Centre now named Eastside Gardens.
They will be part of Malhotra Group’s new care home brand, Lifestyle Care. The company already owns 15 homes across the North East through its Prestwick Care brand.
As part of Lifestyle Care’s aim to provide high-quality, person-centred care to its residents, Nicola Bowles has been appointed as its chief operating officer.
Nicola, who has 22 years of experience working in the care industry and who previously worked for Malhotra Group, said: “I am very excited to take the reins and use my extensive sector experience to further improve the quality of these newly acquired care homes for all who live and work in them.
“It is fantastic to be back working at Malhotra Group. It feels like a homecoming.”
Bunty Malhotra, CEO of Malhotra Group, said: “We will be investing significantly in refurbishing these three properties and are looking to expand the Lifestyle Care brand with further acquisitions.”