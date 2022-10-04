The firm, which operates local services across the region, is one of at least three train companies suffering problems accepting card payments.

The firm said in a statement: "We are aware of an issue with our app/website whereby customers cannot complete their booking. This is being looked into and we hope to see a fix soon.

"In the meantime please use ticket-buying facilities at stations to purchase your tickets."

Northern is one of several firms affected

Greater Anglia and Southeastern are also affected. Greater Anglia said the fault also meant passengers could not make card payments on their apps or websites, while Southeastern warned ticket-buying at stations was also affected.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia (GA) said: "There is an ongoing problem with the GA app and website regarding making card payments.