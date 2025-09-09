A car dealership chain with sites across Northumberland has been sold to the internal management team.

Tustain Motors, which was incorporated in 2009 and employs 112 staff, was acquired through a management buy-out.

The deal sees David Storey and Brian Baxter, who joined as directors in the same year, exit the operational business and move to a co-chairman role.

Accountancy and business advisory firm Azets acted on behalf of Tustain Motors.

Azets Partner David Foreman said: “Tustain Motors is an extremely successful operator in the region’s automotive retail sector, with various franchised dealerships.

“It was a pleasure to support exiting owners David Storey and Brian Baxter, who have been growing the business over the past 16 years, over the course of this transaction.”

Lee Humble, Head of UK Corporate Finance at Azets, added: “Seeing businesses thrive against the current economic background is incredibly inspiring, and Tustain Motors has strong foundations for a very exciting future with the internal team taking things forward with a renewed dynamism.

“It’s great to see succession planning for a regional powerhouse and we wish them all the best for the next chapter and look forward to supporting them in the future.”

Mr Storey and Mr Baxter said: “David and the Azets team have been a great support helping us achieve a management buy-out.”

Tustain Motors, named after the retired co-founder John Tustain, is headquartered at North Seaton Industrial Estate, Ashington.

There are seven car dealerships, including Berwick-upon-Tweed, Alnwick and Cramlington.

Based on last year’s accounts, pre-tax profits for Tustain Motors were £1.1m on a turnover of nearly £41m.

Details of the management buy-out, including funding arrangements, were undisclosed.