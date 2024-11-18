Campaign to promote Alnwick businesses relaunched for festive season
Visit Northumberland’s ‘Step into Alnwick’ campaign is returning for a second successive year following the launch of its app last November.
The campaign targets visitors to The Alnwick Garden Light Trail with the aim to drive footfall into Alnwick town centre.
Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “We are thrilled to be leading on this project for the second year running, and continuing to provide businesses with a free opportunity to promote their business to Alnwick’s visitors over the winter period and beyond, as well as featuring in our far-reaching digital marketing campaign.
"It is essential that we work with large attractions to ensure that visitors are also exploring their surrounding towns and villages and shopping and dining locally, and that is why projects such as this one are so important.”
The ‘Step into Alnwick’ marketing campaign relaunch aligns with the Alnwick Christmas Light Switch On, on Friday, November 22 and the Alnwick Christmas markets on Saturday, November 23
As part of the weekend's planned activity, there will be a Grand Lantern Parade with the Spark! illuminated LED drummers in Alnwick Market Place. The Alnwick Allstars Choir will be warming the crowd up, performing Christmas songs on stage.
The app itself has been downloaded more than 2,500 times, with 800,000 social media impressions and move than 1 million digital ad impressions.
The app has the ability to include bookable experiences and promotional offers such as in-store events, drink/dining pairing experiences and more, as an incentive for visitors to download the app
Visit Northumberland also ran an influencer campaign, which involved five influencers from the region visiting Alnwick and using the app for themselves, sharing the experience with thousands of followers.
The programme is free to all businesses taking part. If a business has a bookable experience which can be sold through the visitnorthumberland.com channel and wishes to feature it on the app, it will be subject to 8% commission.
Those who are interested and would like to know more, please contact [email protected].
Step into Alnwick is funded by the North East Combined Authority.
