James Herriot, co-founder of kitchen furniture manufacturer Callerton, was presented with a services to the industry award at The Designerati Awards.

The company he helped launch, which still has a base in Spittal, celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

As a former chairman of the KBSA (The Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Specialists Association), James has been a passionate advocate for education and training within the industry.

Now, having stepped down as chairman of Callerton, he has channelled his expertise into writing. His recent book, ‘The Sabbatical’, reflects on the highs and lows of life, offering wisdom to his grandchildren.

James, who lives in Horncliffe, expressed his surprise and humility upon receiving the award, which he initially believed was for a colleague.

He recounted fond memories of reuniting with industry friends and colleagues, and the pride of his grandchildren in his achievement.

Reflecting on his award, he said: "I am humbled and honoured. This recognition by my peers means a great deal to me and highlights the importance of teamwork in our industry."

For James, the award is not just a personal accolade but a spotlight on the importance of teamwork and collaboration. It underscores the collective effort of colleagues, retailers, suppliers, and friends who have contributed to his learning and success.

Looking ahead, he hopes that this recognition will further emphasise the value of teamwork in driving the future success of the organisation he helped to build.