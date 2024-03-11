Butcher's shop in Bedlington to close for good after 58 years
D&J Lynn and Son, on West End Front Street, announced that its final day of trading will be Wednesday, March 27 before it closes due to “family illness.”
A statement announcing the decision on the shop’s Facebook has received over 100 supportive comments.
The statement, from owners David and Natalie, said: “This is to let you know that the rumours are true. After 58 years of trading D&J Lynn and Son will close its doors for the final time on Wednesday, March 27, due to family illness.
“We would like to thank all of our customers over the years for their valued support and friendship.
“Most importantly we want to say a special thank you to all our past and present very loyal and supportive staff.
“We could not have done it without you. Enjoy not hearing the alarm clock.”