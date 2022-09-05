Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the 20th anniversary of the awards next year and organisers NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) are keen to make it the best one yet.

Steve and Amanda White, of the Market Cross Guesthouse, Belford, know first-hand the positive impact winning can have, after picking up Gold in the B&B of the Year category at this year's awards.

Steve said: "We have been running Market Cross Guesthouse for 10 years and we felt it was time we were judged against our peers by the industry.

Market Cross Guesthouse, Belford.

"Believing we had an excellent business is one thing but to be judged the best from what is such a competitive category with such a high standard of competition is an achievement we are proud of.

"Winning brings it home to us that the hard work and constantly striving to be better has worked. It shows us that our business is where we want to be, but we are always looking for improvement.

"The exposure following the awards can be considerable. Just having the award logo on our website and promoting our achievement on social media has no doubt contributed to our almost 100% occupancy this year."

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Thursday, September 22. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in March 2023.

The North East England Tourism Awards 2023 are run in partnership with the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Eligible winners will automatically feed into the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.