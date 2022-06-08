Businesses pull out the stops to support Children's Countryside Day in Wooler

The event, organised by the Glendale Agricultural Society, is designed to give primary school children a first-hand experience of rural life and takes place on Thursday, June 9.

McCreath, Simpson & Prentice (MSP) and BE Uniforms responded to the society’s plea for drawstring bags so the children can collect and store treats from the day.

Andy Hindhaugh, commercial director for MSP said: “Our team of farm traders thoroughly enjoy attending Children’s Countryside Day each year and, when we saw the appeal for drawstring bags for the children on social media last week, we were determined to do what we could to source them at such short notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children's Countryside Day in Wooler.

"With the help of BE Uniforms, who we spoke to over the bank holiday weekend, we were able to do just that, and we’re delighted that the children will now have somewhere to put all their goodies from the show.”

Ross Smillie, operations manager at BE Uniforms added, “When MSP called to see if we would like to be involved in helping, we were more than happy to do our bit.

"The schedule was extremely tight over the bank holiday weekend, but we have pulled out all the stops and are happy to be supporting such a great event. We hope the children like the bags.”

Over 1,500 primary and first school children from across Northumberland and North Tyneside are invited to attend the annual event.

The day offers them invaluable education about where food comes from, and the role farming has.

Rachael Tait, Glendale Agricultural Society Company Secretary, said: “I can’t express in words how grateful we are to both these businesses for coming forward and offering to sponsor the children’s bags at incredibly short notice.

"We have the most phenomenal local community and each year we run this event this is proved by exceptional gestures like this one.