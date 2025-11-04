A new chapter has begun on a north Northumberland estate, where former agricultural buildings have been transformed into high-quality, modern offices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development on the Harehope Estate at Old Bewick, north of Alnwick, offers kitchen facilities, full-fibre, gigabit broadband, equipped workspaces and conference areas.

It has already become home to two forward-thinking companies – Drone Ag and Hedgehope – but flexible tenancy options are available for other businesses including hot-desking, short-term arrangements or private, full-time offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drone Ag, an agricultural technology company, develops practical drone and automation solutions to help farmers improve efficiency and accuracy. The company’s innovative Skippy Scout platform supports advanced crop monitoring and analysis.

AgTech Base staff at the Harehope Estate.

Most recently, Drone Ag gained a unique Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) authorisation from Italy’s civil aviation authority, ENAC, allowing it to run autonomous crop-trial monitoring missions from their headquarters at the newly developed site.

Jack Wrangham, CEO of Drone Ag, said: “The Harehope AgTech Base provides an ideal setting for Drone Ag’s continued growth and innovation. The offices combine the rural heritage of the site with the modern infrastructure we need to advance agricultural technology.”

Hedgehope Ltd, a financial advice and wealth management firm, is expanding further, with new offices soon opening in Newcastle and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Landale, director of Hedgehope, said: “Our expansion marks an exciting step forward, allowing us to serve more people and businesses with the high standards of advice and personal service that define everything we do.”

For enquiries about office availability, please contact: [email protected] or call 01668 217100